Duane Betts To Bring Acoustic Tour to Kent Stage in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Kent Stage Duane Betts.

Singer-guitarist Duane Betts got his start as a teenager sitting in with Rock Hall inductees the Allman Brothers Band before relocating to Southern California to lead bands such as Backbone69 and Whitestarr. Betts also spent nearly a decade playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in Great Southern. He’s even been the touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes and a member of the supergroup Jamtown.In 2018, Betts released his debut,, and toured as a guest of the Devon Allman Project. That same year, Betts announced the formation of the Allman Betts Band with Devon Allman and Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Berry Oakley, founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Band. Currently, Betts is prepping a second solo album, and he’s just announced the dates of his Dog Daze Acoustic Tour.The trek stops at the Kent Stage on Sept. 8.A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Duane Betts concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.