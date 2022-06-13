Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Duane Betts To Bring Acoustic Tour to Kent Stage in September

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 8:16 am

click to enlarge Duane Betts. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Duane Betts.
Singer-guitarist Duane Betts got his start as a teenager sitting in with Rock Hall inductees the Allman Brothers Band before relocating to Southern California to lead bands such as Backbone69 and Whitestarr. Betts also spent nearly a decade playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in Great Southern. He’s even been the touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes and a member of the supergroup Jamtown.

In 2018, Betts released his debut, Sketches of American Music, and toured as a guest of the Devon Allman Project. That same year, Betts announced the formation of the Allman Betts Band with Devon Allman and Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Berry Oakley, founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Band. Currently, Betts is prepping a second solo album, and he’s just announced the dates of his Dog Daze Acoustic Tour.

The trek stops at the Kent Stage on Sept. 8.

A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Duane Betts concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
