Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Duran Duran Coming to Blossom in September

Group was recently inducted into the Rock Hall

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Duran Duran. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Duran Duran.
Earlier today, Duran Duran, who were just recently inducted into the Rock Hall, announced a 26-date North American tour with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run.

The trek includes a stop at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers," says Simon Le Bon in a statement. "We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources that reach over 1.2 million students worldwide and support its mission to honor the artists whose music connects us all.

An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.  Tickets for the Duran Duran concert at Blossom will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Skinny Puppy's 40th Anniversary Tour Coming to House of Blues in April

By Jeff Niesel

Skinny Puppy.

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Goodyear Theater, Adrian Belew Talks About Revisiting 'Remain in Light'

By Jeff Niesel

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew.

Big Time Rush Headed To Blossom in July

By Jeff Niesel

Big Time Rush.

Cleveland Crowd Doesn't Shut Up Long Enough to Listen to Powerful Angel Olsen Concert at Agora

By Eric Heisig

Cleveland Crowd Doesn't Shut Up Long Enough to Listen to Powerful Angel Olsen Concert at Agora

Also in Music

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.

Floco Torres To Release New Single From Forthcoming New Mixtape

By Jeff Niesel

Floco Torres.

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

By Jeff Niesel

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

Band of the Week: Total Downer

By Jeff Niesel

Total Downer.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us