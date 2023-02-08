Duran Duran Coming to Blossom in September

click to enlarge
Duran Duran.
Earlier today, Duran Duran, who were just recently inducted into the Rock Hall, announced a 26-date North American tour with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run.
The trek includes a stop at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10.
“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers," says Simon Le Bon in a statement. "We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources that reach over 1.2 million students worldwide and support its mission to honor the artists whose music connects us all.
An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets for the Duran Duran concert at Blossom
will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
