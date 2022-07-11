Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Echosmith Headed to Beachland in October

Tour supports the alt-pop band's new single

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge Echosmith. - NIGHTDOVE STUDIO
Nightdove Studio
Echosmith.
Following the release of the new single “Hang Around,” the multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith has just announced the dates of a fall tour that includes a stop at the Beachland on Oct. 25.

The tour announcement comes as the band’s triple-platinum hit “Cool Kids” is trending on TikTok, with nearly 1 million videos made in just the past week.

“Hang Around” was written solely by the band and was self-produced by Noah Sierota with assistant production from former band member Jamie Sierota.

"Re-discovering the joy of making music together as siblings and inspired by their life experiences over the past few years that have brought personal growth and newfound independence, Sydney, Noah, and Graham Sierota are in full creative control and gearing up to release more music this year," reads a press release.

“This whole new era is based on being completely honest about who we are," says singer Sydney Sierota in that press release. "We gave ourselves permission to explore and be creative in a way that we’d never been before, and to write without worrying about being the most perfect, clean versions of ourselves. We are so excited for this tour and to play new music, and we can’t wait to see everyone."

An artist presale begins tomorrow, and tickets to the Echosmith concert at the Beachland go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Trending

Update: Citing Mental Health, Shawn Mendes Cancels Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert

By Jeff Niesel

Shawn Mendes.

Tribute to the Band's 'Rock of Ages' Album Coming to Winchester in August

By Jeff Niesel

Tribute to the Band's 'Rock of Ages' Album Coming to Winchester in August

Cleveland's Cloud Nothings to Release 10th Anniversary Pressing of 'Attack on Memory'

By Jeff Niesel

Cloud Nothings.

Florence Dore Returns to Beachland Next Week To Play NIVA/Independent Venue Week Concert

By Jeff Niesel

Florence Dore.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Cloud Nothings to Release 10th Anniversary Pressing of 'Attack on Memory'

By Jeff Niesel

Cloud Nothings.

Sofar Cleveland Ramps Up Programming

By Jeff Niesel

Lydia Joy performs at a recent Sofar Cleveland event.

City Declares Day Honoring Steve Popovich/Cleveland International Records

By Jeff Niesel

Steve Popovich Jr. (left) and his late father.

Cleveland’s Idle Minds Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Idle Minds.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us