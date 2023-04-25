The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Elevation Festivals Announces Lineups for Upcoming WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam

Acts such as Bush, Incubus and Chris Young are slated to perform

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 11:19 am

Elevation Festivals, the same folks that put on the annual Wonderstruck Festival, have just announced the lineups for two other upcoming festivals, WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam. Both events take place at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville.

Buzzard Fest, which takes place on Aug. 4, will feature Incubus, Bush, +LIVE+,Filter and Welshly Arms. Both Filter and Welshly Arms have Cleveland ties. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Chris Young, the most nominated artist at last year's Academy of Country Music Awards, will headline the WGAR Country Jam that takes place on Aug. 5. Brian Kelley, one half of the Grammy-nominated Florida Georgia Line, will perform as will Gavin DeGraw, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Kidd G and Mark Leach. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

"We’re excited to partner with Victory Park Ohio and Elevation Festivals, bringing back two historic events for our listeners this summer," states Keith Hotchkiss, Market President of sponsor iHeartMedia Cleveland, in a statement. "Fans can expect a world class music festival experience, and a memorable weekend of rock and country, when the legendary Buzzard Fest of 100.7 WMMS and the iconic 99.5 WGAR Country Jam return to Cleveland."

“Victory Park Ohio is excited to partner with iHeartMedia Cleveland, 100.7 WMMS, 99.5 WGAR, Elevation and Victory Entertainment to host the long-awaited return of Buzzard Fest and the re-emergence of WGAR Country Jam,” adds Victory Park Ohio Managing Partner, Joseph Borkey, Sr. “Our state-of-the-art facilities and convenient location combined with WMMS and WGAR’s ability to unite thousands of people through live music, great food and so much more, creates the foundation for a spectacular summer weekend outdoors!”

Single-day tickets to both WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam start at $65 (+svc fees).

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
