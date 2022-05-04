Eminem and Duran Duran Lead List of Rock Hall Inductees for 2022

Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 8:10 am

Earlier today, the Rock Hall announced the latest class of Inductees. It’s no surprise that rapper Eminem and ‘80s act Duran Duran will be inducted. The other acts on the list include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. Both heavy metal act Judas Priest and producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will receive a Musical Excellent Award, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton will receive an Early Influence Award.

The annual Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll,” says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction. Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time. Eminem will be inducted during his first year of eligibility. This is the first year in the Rock Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted in one class.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max. SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and SiriusXM’s Volume channel 106 will air a radio simulcast.

Ticket information for the ceremony will be announced later. Select Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. You must donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
