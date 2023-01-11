Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Eric Church Headed To Blossom in June

Trek marks the country singer-songwriter's first outdoor summer tour

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 8:52 am

click to enlarge Eric Church. - Anthony D’Angio
Anthony D’Angio
Eric Church.
Kicking off in June, Eric Church's new tour will find the country star playing outdoor amphitheaters instead of arenas for the first time. The trek comes to Blossom on June 24.   Ashley McBryde and the Red Clay Strays share the bill.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually," says Church in a statement. "Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

A ticket presale to Church Choir members begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and tickets to the Eric Church concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
