Eric Church Headed To Blossom in June

Kicking off in June, Eric Church's new tour will find the country star playing outdoor amphitheaters instead of arenas for the first time. The trek comes to Blossom on June 24. Ashley McBryde and the Red Clay Strays share the bill.
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually," says Church in a statement. "Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively. Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]