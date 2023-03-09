Exclusive: Cleveland's Youth Pallet Premieres New Video for 'Care Package'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Youth Pallet Youth Pallet.

Local singer-songwriter Nick Seink, who fronts the local indie rock act Youth Pallet, turned the stay-at-home orders of 2020 into an opportunity to develop his skills for at-home demoing and songwriting. After the departure of one of the group’s original members, Seink and drummer Steve Kessler were left to imagine a new future and sound for the band.Previous member David “Ziggy” D’Amato rejoined the project to provide bass for the demos. After recording the core tracks live with Jon Chips (an audio engineer from Cleveland), D’Amato officially joined the band, bringing in his skill for harmonies and lead guitar.Newest member and bassist Tyler Adams joined after the recording of the record."Care Package," the infectious first single from the band’s forthcoming new album,, will come out tomorrow on all streaming platforms and is accompanied by an animated music video created by Seink.“It’s a love song to pen pals, to people who inspire your life and to beautiful memories of youth. I was listening to a lot of Marvin Gaye and soul music, but also [Pavement’s] Stephen Malkmus. Those are the influences that I hear in this song.” Seink says of "Care Package." “is a record about learning to be vulnerable and championing love and positivity during a time of transition, loss and grief.”will be available on all streaming platforms on April 28. The album will also be available on vinyl for the first time at an album release show that takes place on May 12 at the Happy Dog.