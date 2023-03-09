Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Exclusive: Cleveland's Youth Pallet Premieres New Video for 'Care Package'

Band celebrates new single's release with tomorrow night's show at Grog Shop

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Youth Pallet. - Courtesy of Youth Pallet
Courtesy of Youth Pallet
Youth Pallet.
Local singer-songwriter Nick Seink, who fronts the local indie rock act Youth Pallet, turned the stay-at-home orders of 2020 into an opportunity to develop his skills for at-home demoing and songwriting. After the departure of one of the group’s original members, Seink and drummer Steve Kessler were left to imagine a new future and sound for the band.

Previous member David “Ziggy” D’Amato rejoined the project to provide bass for the demos. After recording the core tracks live with Jon Chips (an audio engineer from Cleveland), D’Amato officially joined the band, bringing in his skill for harmonies and lead guitar.

Newest member and bassist Tyler Adams joined after the recording of the record. 

"Care Package," the infectious first single from the band’s forthcoming new album, Deformer, will come out tomorrow on all streaming platforms and is accompanied by an animated music video created by Seink.

Youth Pallet will celebrate the release of the single tomorrow at the Grog Shop, where it opens for Saintseneca and Gladie.

“It’s a love song to pen pals, to people who inspire your life and to beautiful memories of youth. I was listening to a lot of Marvin Gaye and soul music, but also [Pavement’s] Stephen Malkmus. Those are the influences that I hear in this song.” Seink says of "Care Package." “Deformer is a record about learning to be vulnerable and championing love and positivity during a time of transition, loss and grief.” 

Deformer will be available on all streaming platforms on April 28. The album will also be available on vinyl for the first time at an album release show that takes place on May 12 at the Happy Dog. Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
