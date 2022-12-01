Exclusive: The Lighthouse and the Whaler Premiere New Video for 'Emmanuel'

click to enlarge Nick Demarais The Lighthouse and the Whaler.

This month, local indie rockers the Lighthouse and the Whaler present their take on the classical Christmas hymn "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel." Their version is a hauntingly beautiful, folk-y, piano-led version of the ballad.The group is premiering the song's black-and-white lyric music video today via“When we started the process [of deciding which holiday tune to cover], we bounced around a few different Christmas songs and made some quick demos. 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel' was the one that stuck out to us the most,” says singer-guitarist Michael LoPresti in an email exchange about the tune. “We cut out a few verses and made it shorter. We also changed some of the melodies and added on to the ‘chorus’ sections. I produced it and tracked most of it in my studio, but Mark [Porostosky] and Ryan [Walker] also sent some tracks over too. Once we had everything, we sifted through all the different parts together and finalized what we wanted to keep or leave out. Then, I mixed it and Mark mastered it.”LoPresti says he wanted the music video to be something simple that focused on the words “because it’s a song that’s meant to be sung collectively.” It features a collection of stock footage that he edited and then completed with a the lyrical design.Looking forward to 2023, the band will release a new single in the first few months of the year.