Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Exclusive: The Lighthouse and the Whaler Premiere New Video for 'Emmanuel'

The music video features stock footage and a lyrical design by the band

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge The Lighthouse and the Whaler. - Nick Demarais
Nick Demarais
The Lighthouse and the Whaler.
This month, local indie rockers the Lighthouse and the Whaler present their take on the classical Christmas hymn "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel." Their version is a hauntingly beautiful, folk-y, piano-led version of the ballad.

The group is premiering the song's black-and-white lyric music video today via Scene.

“When we started the process [of deciding which holiday tune to cover], we bounced around a few different Christmas songs and made some quick demos. 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel' was the one that stuck out to us the most,” says singer-guitarist Michael LoPresti in an email exchange about the tune. “We cut out a few verses and made it shorter. We also changed some of the melodies and added on to the ‘chorus’ sections. I produced it and tracked most of it in my studio, but Mark [Porostosky] and Ryan [Walker] also sent some tracks over too. Once we had everything, we sifted through all the different parts together and finalized what we wanted to keep or leave out. Then, I mixed it and Mark mastered it.”

LoPresti says he wanted the music video to be something simple that focused on the words “because it’s a song that’s meant to be sung collectively.” It features a collection of stock footage that he edited and then completed with a the lyrical design.

Looking forward to 2023, the band will release a new single in the first few months of the year.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: Thursday, Foals, Blind Boys of Alabama and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through December 13th

By Jeff Niesel

Blind Boys of Alabama play a special holiday show at the Music Box. See: Thursday, Dec. 8.

Update: Grog Shop to Host Benefit Concert, Raffle and Online Auction To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the John Kalman benefit concert.

Here's IDLES Performing 'The Beachland Ballroom' Live at the Beachland Ballroom

By Vince Grzegorek

Beachland x Beachland

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

By Jeff Niesel

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End

Also in Music

Here's IDLES Performing 'The Beachland Ballroom' Live at the Beachland Ballroom

By Vince Grzegorek

Beachland x Beachland

Livewire: Thursday, Foals, Blind Boys of Alabama and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through December 13th

By Jeff Niesel

Blind Boys of Alabama play a special holiday show at the Music Box. See: Thursday, Dec. 8.

Ali Gatie To Bring Sense of Intimacy to Upcoming Concert at House of Blues

By Jeff Niesel

Ali Gatie.

Dave Koz on the 25th Anniversary of His Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

By Jeff Niesel

Dave Koz.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us