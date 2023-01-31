Fall Out Boy Coming to Blossom in July

[
click to enlarge
Pamela Littky
Fall Out Boy.
Fall Out Boy will hit the road this summer with its headline tour dubbed So Much For (Tour) Dust.
The 25+ date North American trek includes a July 18 stop at Blossom.
The tour supports the emo band's forthcoming new album, So Much (for) Stardust
, which arrives on March 24.
Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday
.
