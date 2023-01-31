Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Fall Out Boy Coming to Blossom in July

Tour supports a forthcoming new album

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge Fall Out Boy. - Pamela Littky
Pamela Littky
Fall Out Boy.
Fall Out Boy will hit the road this summer with its headline tour dubbed So Much For (Tour) Dust.

The 25+ date North American trek includes a July 18 stop at Blossom.

The tour supports the emo band's forthcoming new album, So Much (for) Stardust, which arrives on March 24.

Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
