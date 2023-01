Fall Out Boy Coming to Blossom in July

click to enlarge Pamela Littky Fall Out Boy.

Fall Out Boy will hit the road this summer with its headline tour dubbed So Much For (Tour) Dust.The 25+ date North American trek includes a July 18 stop at Blossom.The tour supports the emo band's forthcoming new album,, which arrives on March 24.Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Fall Out Boy concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday