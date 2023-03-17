Fifth Annual Kitten Krazy Fundraiser Begins on March 24

Joe Kleon
This photo Mick Jagger will be part of an upcoming auction to benefit Kitten Krazy.
The nonprofit cat shelter Kitten Krazy will once again team up with local photographer Joe Kleon, a Scene
contributor, to raise money for its operating costs. Kleon has volunteered at Kitten Krazy for nine years and provides photos of the shelter's cats to help promote adoptions.
At Kitten Krazy, which is in Medina, adoptable cats are free-roaming in multiple rooms so that visitors can sit and meet them or “let your cat pick you.” Fully-vetted cats and kittens are available for adoption from noon to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday and from noon to noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Since 2002, Kleon has photographed more than 1,500 pop and rock concerts. This year, he's donated concert photos of artists such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Rush, Van Halen, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, AC/DC, Kiss, Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top, Michael Stanley, U2, Rush and many others. The online auction begins the morning of Friday, March 24 and ends on Monday, April 3. Links can be can be found at kittenkrazy.org
.
In conjunction with the auction, from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26., Kitten Krazy will host a special open house fundraiser. There will be a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Kitten Krazy operates. Various raffles will take place as well. The shelter seeks any of the following donations: canned cat food; clay and/or scoopable litter; bleach; and detergent. The shelter also welcomes cash donations to help in the cost for the 650+ cats that it adopts out every year.
Eric “Eroc” Sosinski and Jim Tigue from the local Pink Floyd tribute act Wish You Were Here will perform throughout the event. Kleon will also have concert photos available for sale on site as well.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter