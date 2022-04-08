Finnish Rock Act VV Headed to House of Blues in April 2023

Finnish rocker Ville Valo, formerly of the hard rock act HIM, just released the new single "Loveletting," a track from his forthcoming debut album Neon Noir.
"As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again,” he says in a mercurial press release. “Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how 'Loveletting' was born."
A tour in support of the single and album will launch in 2023, and the trek includes an April 5 stop at House of Blues.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]