Finnish Rock Act VV Headed to House of Blues in April 2023

Fri, Apr 8, 2022

Ville Valo. - COURTESY OF FREEMAN PROMOTIONS
Courtesy of Freeman Promotions
Ville Valo.
Finnish rocker Ville Valo, formerly of the hard rock act HIM, just released the new single "Loveletting," a track from his forthcoming debut album Neon Noir.

"As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again,” he says in a mercurial press release. “Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how 'Loveletting' was born."

A tour in support of the single and album will launch in 2023, and the trek includes an April 5 stop at House of Blues.

A ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets for the VV concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By Jeff Niesel

The Labra Brothers.

Mac DeMarco Coming to Agora in November

By Jeff Niesel

Mac DeMarco.

In Advance of Upcoming House of Blues Show, Cat Power's Chan Marshall Talks About Her Latest Covers Album

By Jeff Niesel

Cat Power.

Furious Bongos To Bring Zappa Tribute to Music Box on April 12

By Jeff Niesel

The Furious Bongos.

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By Jeff Niesel

The Labra Brothers.

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.
