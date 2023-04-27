Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

FRI 04/28
Lil Wayne
The hardcore rapper whose career dates back to the late 1990s, serves as the CEO of Young Money Entertainment, the label that helped launch the careers of acts such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga. Wayne, who just released the career retrospective I Am Music, brings his 29-city tour to House of Blues tonight. The retrospective has yielded the new single "Kant Nobody," a atmospheric tune features layers of cooing vocals and hiccupping synths over which Wayne raps. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SAT 04/29
Skinny Puppy
A Canadian industrial music group that formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy pretty much invented industrial rock and electro-industrial. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue,Skinny Puppy became a full-time project with the addition of singer Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).The seminal band brings what it's calling its final tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 04/30
Built to Spill
Indie rock heroes Built to Spill swing back into town in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name
, another collection of tunes that shows off singer-guitarist Doug Martsch's evocative, Neil Young-inspired guitar work. The live band for the tour consists of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. The show starts tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Itchy Kitty and Prism Bitch open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Musical Box
Known for its faithful replications of Genesis concerts, this group will recreate the original 1974-1975 performance of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, right down to the original slide show. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Connor Palace. 1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The War and Treaty
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, the husband and wife that make up the Albion, Michigan-based country/gospel/blues act the War and Treaty, initially met at a music festival that promoted the theme of “romantic love.” That was nearly ten years ago, and the group has crossed over into country, performing at events like last year's Country Music Awards and the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival in Bristol. The dynamic act brings its Lover's Game tour to House of Blues tonight. Doors open at 7. 308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
