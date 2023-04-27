The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

Lil Wayne, Built to Spill, and more

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 8:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend
Joe Kleon

FRI 04/28

Lil Wayne
 The hardcore rapper whose career dates back to the late 1990s, serves as the CEO of Young Money Entertainment, the label that helped launch the careers of acts such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga. Wayne, who just released the career retrospective I Am Music, brings his 29-city tour to House of Blues tonight. The retrospective has yielded the new single "Kant Nobody," a atmospheric tune features layers of cooing vocals and hiccupping synths over which Wayne raps. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SAT 04/29

Skinny Puppy
 A Canadian industrial music group that formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy pretty much invented industrial rock and electro-industrial. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue,Skinny Puppy became a full-time project with the addition of singer Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).The seminal band brings what it's calling its final tour to House of Blues. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SUN 04/30

Built to Spill
 Indie rock heroes Built to Spill swing back into town in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, another collection of tunes that shows off singer-guitarist Doug Martsch's evocative, Neil Young-inspired guitar work. The live band for the tour consists of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. The show starts tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Itchy Kitty and Prism Bitch open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

The Musical Box
Known for its faithful replications of Genesis concerts, this group will recreate the original 1974-1975 performance of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, right down to the original slide show. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Connor Palace. 1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

The War and Treaty
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, the husband and wife that make up the Albion, Michigan-based country/gospel/blues act the War and Treaty, initially met at a music festival that promoted the theme of “romantic love.” That was nearly ten years ago, and the group has crossed over into country, performing at events like last year's Country Music Awards and the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival in Bristol. The dynamic act brings its Lover's Game tour to House of Blues tonight. Doors open at 7. 308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elevation Festivals Announces Lineups for Upcoming WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam

By Jeff Niesel

Bush.

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Greta Van Fleet Coming to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Lee DeVito

GVF performing in Detroit

Livewire: 15 Concerts You Shouldn't Miss in Cleveland This Month

By Jeff Niesel

Lil Wayne comes to the House of Blues. See: Friday, April 28

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us