Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Coming to Blossom in October

In the wake of the release of its new single, “AfterLife,” the hard rock act Five Finger Death Punch has announced the dates of a 2022 North American headlining tour with the veteran rock act Megadeth. The HU and Fire from the Gods share the bill.The tour stops at Blossom on Oct. 4.A fanclub ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. today. Tickets to the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.