Flaming Lips Coming to the Agora in June

Blake Studdar
Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne.
Earlier this week, the Flaming Lips announced new tour dates that will feature a special performance of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
to mark the 20th anniversary of its release.
The group performs on June 11 at the Agora.
A ticket presale is currently underway and tickets to the Flaming Lips concert at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
In addition, two sought-after fan favorite EPs—Fight Test
and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell
—will become available on limited edition vinyl for the first time on March 17. Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
: 20th Anniversary Edition
six-CD box set (101 tracks). It includes the original album and EP tracks, plus B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The five-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.
