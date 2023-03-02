Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Flaming Lips Coming to the Agora in June

Group will play 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' in its entirety

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 1:18 pm

click to enlarge Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne. - Blake Studdar
Blake Studdar
Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne.
Earlier this week, the Flaming Lips announced new tour dates that will feature a special performance of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots to mark the 20th anniversary of its release.

The group performs on June 11 at the Agora.

A ticket presale is currently underway and tickets to the Flaming Lips concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

In addition, two sought-after fan favorite EPs—Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell—will become available on limited edition vinyl for the first time on March 17.  Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition six-CD box set (101 tracks). It includes the original album and EP tracks, plus B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The five-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
