Fleet Foxes To Launch Summer Tour at Agora Theatre in June

Fleet Foxes.
Fleet Foxes just announced that they'll return to the road for a summer North American tour, which will begin on June 13 at the Agora Theatre. It'll feature support from Uwade.
“Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career, and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months," says the band's Robin Pecknold in a statement. "It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”
Fleet Foxes will perform songs from its extensive catalog, including 2020’s Grammy-nominated Shore. Last year, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes
, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of Fleet Foxes’ music. Frontman Pecknold also collaborated with Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes on the new song “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which appeared in Amazon Studios documentary Wildcat. The track was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Original Song (Documentary Film).
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and tickets to the Fleet Foxes concert at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
