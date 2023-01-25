Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Floco Torres To Release New Single From Forthcoming New Mixtape

Mixtape is part of a series the Akron-based rapper started in 2015

Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge Floco Torres. - Josh Land
Josh Land
Floco Torres.
Akron-based rapper Floco Torres has just announced that he’ll release a new single next week ahead of a new mixtap.

Due out on Jan. 31, “Wish You Well Remix,” is a collaboration with fellow Northeast Ohio musicians Tommy Lehman, SmokeFace and Nathan-Paul. The single represents the first release from the forthcoming Why Aren’t You Famous Yet? Part 4.

Lehman and Torres began discussing a collaboration after running into each other at Frank's Place on Market. Lehman then invited Torres to join him onstage during Lehman’s EP release show in December of last year. Torres freestyled over the original song to a sold-out crowd at BLU Jazz.

After that, Torres reached back out to Lehman with the intention of writing a verse that fit the vibe of the song more so that it would fit on an upcoming mixtape release.

“After the response we got at the show, I wanted to go back in on the record and really write something better tailored to how beautiful the song is,” says Torres in a press release. “I had already been toying with the idea of releasing a mixtape early in 2023, but I felt I didn’t have a song that really anchored the tape like I did in previous parts. The ‘Wish You Well’ instrumentation fits perfectly, and I get to collaborate with guys that I love what they do.”

Why Aren’t You Famous Yet? Part 4 represents a continuation of the mixtape series that Torres started in 2015.

Why Aren’t You Famous Yet? was one of my favorite times in my career because I was not only hungry to prove myself, I was having so much fun just rapping and getting better at my craft,” says Torres. “I’ve focused heavily on Free Black! releases and shows the past few years, so I wanted my entrance back into consistent solo releases to have a similar jump off point. A lot has happened in my personal life the past few years, and I want to share that with my audience in a very raw and unfiltered way. Mixtapes have always been a big way to do that.”

The releases come as Torres is preparing for a string of solo shows as well as performances with his band Free Black!, which performs on Feb. 10 at the Knight Stage at the Akron Civic Theatre in Akron supporting local singer-songwriter Angie Haze.

The new releases can be downloaded from flocotorres7.bandcamp.com.

Both the single and the mixtape will also stream on all major streaming platforms.
