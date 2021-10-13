Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Update: Kent Stage Reschedules Garrison Keillor Concert for July 28

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 4:41 pm

click to enlarge Garrison Keillor. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Garrison Keillor.

Update: Musician/author/radio show host Garrison Keillor was originally slated to play at the Kent Stage earlier this year.

That show was cancelled at the last minute, but Keillor hasn't forgotten his obligation to the good people of Northeast Ohio.

The Kent Stage has just announced that the Keillor show has been rescheduled for July 28. Tickets to the rescheduled Garrison Keillor show at the Kent Stage are on sale now.

Original Post 10/13/2021: Musician/author/radio show host Garrison Keillor has just announced that he’ll hit the road in 2022 as part of a bill dubbed Keillor & Company. The show will feature pianist Dan Chouinard and vocalist Prudence Johnson. Expect to hear sonnets, limericks and musical jokes as the three wax eloquently about the “beauty of growing old.”

Chouinard is a St. Paul-based honky-tonk pianist, concert soloist and accompanist, street accordionist, sing-along enabler, Italian and French teacher, and bicycling vagabond. He’s been writer and host of a number of live history with-music shows broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio and Twin Cities Public Television and has played on a dozen live broadcasts of the Keillor-hosted A Prairie Home Companion.

A singer, writer and teacher, Johnson has appeared in two feature films (A River Runs Through It, A Prairie Home Companion), on national radio, and on concert stages across North America and Europe. She has released more than a dozen recordings, including albums dedicated to the music of Hoagy Carmichael and Greg Brown and a collection of international lullabies.

The concert comes to Kent Stage on March 4.

Tickets to Keillor & Company at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
Music Slideshows

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room
Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
Photos: 2022 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations On West 6th Street

Photos: 2022 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations On West 6th Street

