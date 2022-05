Ghost Headed To Covelli Centre in September

Mikael Eriksson Ghost.

The Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost has just announced a set of new dates for its summer/fall tour. The trek, which includes a Sept. 20 stop at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, supports the hard rock band’s latest album,The tour also coincides with the release of the group’s latest single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and, the newest installment of Ghost’s long-running narrative series of webisodes.Mastodon will open the show.A ticket presale begins today at noon. Tickets to the Ghost concert at Covelli Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.