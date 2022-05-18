Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Ghost Headed To Covelli Centre in September

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 7:44 am

Ghost. - MIKAEL ERIKSSON
Mikael Eriksson
Ghost.
The Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost has just announced a set of new dates for its summer/fall tour. The trek, which includes a Sept. 20 stop at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, supports the hard rock band’s latest album, Impera.

The tour also coincides with the release of the group’s latest single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and Chapter 11: Family Dinner, the newest installment of Ghost’s long-running narrative series of webisodes.

Mastodon will open the show.

A ticket presale begins today at noon. Tickets to the Ghost concert at Covelli Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
