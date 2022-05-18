Ghost Headed To Covelli Centre in September

The Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost has just announced a set of new dates for its summer/fall tour. The trek, which includes a Sept. 20 stop at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, supports the hard rock band’s latest album, Impera.
The tour also coincides with the release of the group’s latest single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and Chapter 11: Family Dinner, the newest installment of Ghost’s long-running narrative series of webisodes.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]