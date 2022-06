Givēon To Play Agora in October

Courtesy of the Agora

R&B star Givēon will release his full-length debut album,, later this month. In the wake of its release, he'll embark on a U.S. tour that'll include an Oct. 5 stop at the Agora.A ticket presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets to the Giveon concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.