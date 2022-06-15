Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Givēon To Play Agora in October

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 11:45 am

COURTESY OF THE AGORA
Courtesy of the Agora
R&B star Givēon will release his full-length debut album, Give Or Take, later this month. In the wake of its release, he'll embark on a U.S. tour that'll include an Oct. 5 stop at the Agora. 

A ticket presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets to the Giveon concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

