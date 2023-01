Gojira and Mastodon Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

click to enlarge Patrick McBride Mastodon.

The Grammy-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with Grammy-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for a trek the bands have dubbed the Mega-Monsters tour.The co-headline tour will feature special guests Lorna Shore.Mastodon and Gojira will alternate closing sets each night.The tour lands at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 10.Various fan ticket pre-sales are currently underway, and t ickets to the Gojira and Mastodon concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.