Gojira and Mastodon Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Patrick McBride
Mastodon.
The Grammy-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with Grammy-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for a trek the bands have dubbed the Mega-Monsters tour.
The co-headline tour will feature special guests Lorna Shore.
Mastodon and Gojira will alternate closing sets each night.
The tour lands at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 10.
Various fan ticket pre-sales are currently underway, and tickets to the Gojira and Mastodon concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
