Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Gojira and Mastodon Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Lorna Shore will open the show

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 8:42 am

click to enlarge Mastodon. - Patrick McBride
Patrick McBride
Mastodon.
The Grammy-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with Grammy-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for a trek the bands have dubbed the Mega-Monsters tour.

The co-headline tour will feature special guests Lorna Shore.

Mastodon and Gojira will alternate closing sets each night.

The tour lands at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 10.

Various fan ticket pre-sales are currently underway, and tickets to the Gojira and Mastodon concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tags:

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
