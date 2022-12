Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Grand Funk Railroad.

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band.The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and t ickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.