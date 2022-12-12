Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Grand Funk Railroad. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Grand Funk Railroad.
An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band.

The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
