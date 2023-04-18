The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Greta Van Fleet Coming to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Touring in support of a new album, the band comes to Cleveland this fall

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 10:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge GVF performing in Detroit - Doug Coombe/MetroTimes
Doug Coombe/MetroTimes
GVF performing in Detroit


Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet will once again return to Cleveland with a newly announced show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 23.

The show is part of Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 world tour in support of its forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out on July 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. A presale for the band’s Electric Tomb fan club starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Greta Van Fleet is joined by Reno, Nevada surf rock band Surf Curse on the tour.

GVF has released Starcatcher’s first single, “Meeting The Master,” which you can listen to below. The album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studios.

According to the band, which formed in Frankenmuth in 2012, it sounds like the new album digs into Led Zeppelin-esque fantasy themes and establishes a sort of Greta Van Fleet extended universe.

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner said in a statement. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

It also sounds like the boys have started smoking that Lord of the Rings pipe-weed.

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” bassist Sam Kiszka said. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” guitarist Jake Kiszka said in a statement. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cloud Nothings and Wavves Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Cleveland on June 11

By Vince Grzegorek

The Cloud Nothings come home once again

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill come to the Agora. See: Sunday, April 16.

Samia Enjoys the Communal Aspect of Live Concerts

By Halle Weber

Samia.

Concert Review: John Mayer's Intimate Solo Show Made the Arena Feel Like a Living Room

By Breanna Mona

John Mayer at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on March 25

Also in Music

Band of the Week: The Quasi Kings

By Jeff Niesel

The Quasi Kings.

Exclusive: Cleveland's Learning Curve Premieres New Video for 'Reaper'

By Jeff Niesel

Learning Curve.

Cleveland's Lords of the Highway To Play 30th Anniversary Show at Yorktown Lanes on April 1

By Jeff Niesel

Lords of the Highway.

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us