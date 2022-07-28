Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Grog Shop To Celebrate 30th Anniversary in September

Club just announced a series of special shows to mark the occasion

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge The Cloud Nothings will come home to celebrate - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The Cloud Nothings will come home to celebrate


The Grog Shop opened in 1992 when Kathy Blackman and two other b usiness partners took over a Cleveland Heights bar on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield roads. They all lived near the space and thought it would make for a good rock club.

They were right.
click to enlarge Artwork for the Grog Shop's upcoming anniversary. - Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Artwork for the Grog Shop's upcoming anniversary.

The first show featured local garage-rockers Quasi Modo, and the place was packed. It served as a compliment to the now-shuttered Euclid Tavern, which featured indie and underground concerts too.

Thirty years on, the club is still going strong.

To celebrate 30 years, the Grog Shop will present a series of special shows in September. On Thursday, Sept. 22, local favorites  Colin Miller & the Brother Nature, Hello! 3D and Red Rose Panic will perform.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 23, indie rockers Cloud Nothings, a local band that's become a national act, will perform along with the Missed and Little Lions Den. Frayle, Relaxer and Rebreather take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 23, and sludge rockers the Melvins will perform on Sunday, Sept. 25 with We Are the Asteroid.

Tickets to the Grog Shop's 30th Anniversary concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow. 

