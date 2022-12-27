Happy Endings DJs to Spin at Lake Affect Studios on Friday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Theo
A recent Happy Endings dance party.
To bring the year to a close with a bang, the DJ crew behind Happy Endings, a monthly dance party held the last Saturday of the month (usually at Cent's Pizza), will host a blowout event on Friday at Lake Affect Studios.
The three local DJs who usually perform at Happy Endings — NicNacc
, DJ Eso
and Theo
— will perform.
“It's been a beautiful year of Happy Endings, so we are back for our monthly dance party to celebrate another month!” says Theo in an email. “This time, [it’s] to celebrate the year of 2022 in a major way. Come ready to dance to a little bit of everything musically and celebrate all of this year and all of its special moments!”
The event starts at 9 p.m. Tickets to the Happy Endings: End of 2022 Celebration cost $5
.
