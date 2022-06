Hard Rock Act Dirty Honey Headed to House of Blues in September

Scott Legato Dirty Honey.

The up-and-coming rock band Dirty Honey has just announced the dates of a 28-date, North American headline trek will also see the band play a handful of major festivals and radio shows and include its first tour of Canada. The trek will include a Sept. 16 stop at House of Blues.Fellow Los Angeles-based rock band Dorothy will provide direct support, and Detroit rockers Mac Saturn will open the show.“This tour is a statement tour, and the statement is that ‘rock is alive and well,' and three bands are heading out to prove that — Dirty Honey, Dorothy and newcomers Mac Saturn,” says guitarist John Notto in a statement. “Get your ticket and get your ass out here.”An artist presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Dirty Honey concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.