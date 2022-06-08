Hard Rock Act Dirty Honey Headed to House of Blues in September

The up-and-coming rock band Dirty Honey has just announced the dates of a 28-date, North American headline trek will also see the band play a handful of major festivals and radio shows and include its first tour of Canada. The trek will include a Sept. 16 stop at House of Blues.
Fellow Los Angeles-based rock band Dorothy will provide direct support, and Detroit rockers Mac Saturn will open the show.
“This tour is a statement tour, and the statement is that ‘rock is alive and well,' and three bands are heading out to prove that — Dirty Honey, Dorothy and newcomers Mac Saturn,” says guitarist John Notto in a statement. “Get your ticket and get your ass out here.”
