Hayes Carll To Play Kent Stage in September

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 3:56 pm

Hayes Carll. - COURTESY OF KENT STAGE
Courtesy of Kent Stage
Hayes Carll.
A singer-songwriter who writes carefully crafted Dylan-like tunes, Hayes Carll will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Kent Stage.

"The country simplicity that imbues Hayes Carll’s songs can sometimes hide the social conscience and sharp humor that also runs through them," reads a press release about the concert, "but if you want to find those things, they are there. In fact, Carll has spent over 20 years having a conversation about what it is we’re all doing here with anyone who will listen. He makes us laugh––but then he makes us cry. We judge a song’s protagonist, only for Carll to spin us around to commiserate with them."

A ticket presale begins on Thursday, and tickets to the Hayles Carll concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
