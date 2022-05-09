Hayes Carll To Play Kent Stage in September

Courtesy of Kent Stage
Hayes Carll.
A singer-songwriter who writes carefully crafted Dylan-like tunes, Hayes Carll will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Kent Stage.
"The country simplicity that imbues Hayes Carll’s songs can sometimes hide the social conscience and sharp humor that also runs through them," reads a press release about the concert, "but if you want to find those things, they are there. In fact, Carll has spent over 20 years having a conversation about what it is we’re all doing here with anyone who will listen. He makes us laugh––but then he makes us cry. We judge a song’s protagonist, only for Carll to spin us around to commiserate with them."
A ticket presale begins on Thursday, and tickets to the Hayles Carll concert at the Kent Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.