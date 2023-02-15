Herbie Hancock and Angélique Kidjo Among Acts To Perform at This Year's Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland

click to enlarge Cuyahoga Community College has just announced the lineup for the 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
Courtesy of Tri-C
Herbie Hancock.
, presented by KeyBank,which will take place from June 22 to 24 at Playhouse Square.
This year’s festival features eight concerts inside Playhouse Square’s historic venues and showcases artists from Africa and New Orleans.
“We're thrilled to present a wide range of artistry from the iconic Herbie Hancock to the newly emerging Grammy-winner Samara Joy,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of JazzFest, in a press release. “In addition to the rich and varied lineup indoors, we'll have an engaging scene of free music and activities outside on the plaza at Playhouse Square.”
The party gets started on Thursday, June 22, with a performance from Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, who'll perform with special guest, Cameroon-born bassist Richard Bona. Then, on Friday, June 23, jazz innovator Christian McBride and Samara Joy, a 2023 Grammy winner, team up for a show at Mimi Ohio Theatre. That same night, jazz saxophonist and bassist Gerald Albright performs at Connor Palace and Dan Wilson plays the Allen Theatre. On Saturday, June 24, Dominick Farinacci and Triad/Braxton Cook play a 2:30 p.m. show at the Allen Theatre. Jazz icon Herbie Hancock plays that night at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue tear it up at Connor Palace. In addition, Steve Smith and Vital Information perform at Allen Theatre.
Individual tickets go on sale in April through the Playhouse Square box office.
The 2023 JazzFest also includes free outdoor concerts on the plaza at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend. The popular performances feature local and regional talent selected by a jury of music industry experts.
Festival passes — which offer VIP seating to all nine ticketed concerts, plus other perks — are on sale for $250. Visit tricjazzfestpasses.eventbrite.com
to purchase a pass.
Individual tickets go on sale in April through the Playhouse Square box office.
The 2023 JazzFest also includes free outdoor concerts on the plaza at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend. The performances feature local and regional talent selected by a jury of music industry experts.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter