High School Rock Off Returns to Rock Hall in January

Event will culminate on February 25 with a Final Exam

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 4:32 pm

The High School Rock Off returns in 2023. - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
The High School Rock Off returns in 2023.
Live Nation has just announced that the three performance rounds of the annual High School Rock Off will take place on January 28, February 4 and February 11 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Those performances will culminate in the Final Exam on Saturday, February 25, when the “Best Band in The Land” will be crowned by music and entertainment industry judges.

“Working with Live Nation and the Rock Hall creates an unparalleled opportunity for Tri-C to help students jumpstart careers in music performance, marketing, promotion and recording technology,” says Vennie Palmer, Director of Tri-C’s Recording Arts and Technology program, in a press release. “We help focus their passion and provide high-tech training, industry connections and transfer opportunities to some of the top music universities in the world. Rock Off alumni work in all facets of the music industry such as recording studios, concert halls and arenas, equipment manufacturing, broadcasting, marketing, promotion, touring and with companies like House of Blues, Live Nation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tri-C students have an amazing opportunity to connect with artists and professionals in meaningful and productive ways as a result of these partnerships.”

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris agrees.

“The High School Rock Off is an exciting annual event that has helped launch many successful music careers. For the bands and their fans, it’s a fun experience and incredible opportunity to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” he says. “This year’s showcase will reflect the talented and diverse creative energy of young artists in our area and the inclusivity of rock 'n' roll. We are grateful to partner with Live Nation, Tri-C, and Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels on this exciting competition.”

A panel of music industry judge swill pick three bands from each round to move on to The Final Exam. All finalists will receive the opportunity to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts with producer Jim Stewart  and students from Tri-C Recording Arts and Technology program. These songs will be available as free downloads at the time of The Final Exam.

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

