Highly Suspect Headed to Agora in September

The hard rock act Highly Suspect has announced details of a fall headline tour that'll find the group touring behind its fourth full-length album, The Midnight Demon Club.
The group performs with Artikal Sound System on Sept. 27 at the Agora.
“Life comes at you fast," says singer-guitarist Johnny Stevens in a press release. "We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it’s during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on ‘what if’s’ as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it’s a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short.”
