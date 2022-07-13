Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Highly Suspect Headed to Agora in September

Tour supports forthcoming new album, 'The Midnight Demon Club'

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge Highly Suspect. - JIMMY FONTAINE
Jimmy Fontaine
Highly Suspect.
The hard rock act Highly Suspect has announced details of a fall headline tour that'll find the group touring behind its fourth full-length album, The Midnight Demon Club.

The group performs with Artikal Sound System on Sept. 27 at the Agora.

“Life comes at you fast," says singer-guitarist Johnny Stevens in a press release. "We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it’s during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on ‘what if’s’ as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it’s a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short.”

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Highly Suspect concert at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
