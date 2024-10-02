Honeybucket's Adam Reifsnyder To Release New 7-Song Album

Album finds the singer-songwriter revisiting songs he wrote more than 6 years ago

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 9:19 am

Adam Reifsnyder. - Courtesy of Adam Reifsnyder
Courtesy of Adam Reifsnyder
Adam Reifsnyder.
Local singer-songwriter Adam Reifsnyder (Honeybucket, the Fairdowells, Astronymer) just announced that he’ll release his new seven-song album, Better Than Late Than Never, on Friday. It features songs he wrote more than six year years ago before kids, Covid, cancer and a pregnancy loss.

"Whenever I thought about recording something newer, these songs called me back to them,” he says in a press release about the LP. “I couldn't move forward until I gave them the attention they deserved. When [the local group] Honeybucket was in full swing, I felt like every time I sat down to write music, I had to be writing for the band. But once I gave myself permission to write for me, these songs started flowing out."

The songs on Better Late Than Never include the John Mayer-esque love tune "Sunday Morning," the dark, brooding alt-rock track "The Jackal" and the optimistic folk-pop ballad "Heading Back," a number about moving on from divorce with hope.

"The songs all feel like me,” says Reifsnyder. “Not quite me now, but a version of me that was fun to revisit and feel again."

Local mixing engineer and producer Jim Stewart recorded and mixed the tunes in his recording studio at 78th Street Studios. The album features mostly Cleveland-based musicians, including Ariel Karas (Opus 216), Matthew DeRubertis (the Admirables, Seer Music) and Holbrook Riles III (Free Black!), among others.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 25 years now. On a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town. And if you're in a local band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
