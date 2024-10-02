Honeybucket's Adam Reifsnyder To Release New 7-Song Album

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
"Whenever I thought about recording something newer, these songs called me back to them,” he says in a press release about the LP. “I couldn't move forward until I gave them the attention they deserved. When [the local group] Honeybucket was in full swing, I felt like every time I sat down to write music, I had to be writing for the band. But once I gave myself permission to write for me, these songs started flowing out."
The songs on Better Late Than Never include the John Mayer-esque love tune "Sunday Morning," the dark, brooding alt-rock track "The Jackal" and the optimistic folk-pop ballad "Heading Back," a number about moving on from divorce with hope.
"The songs all feel like me,” says Reifsnyder. “Not quite me now, but a version of me that was fun to revisit and feel again."
Local mixing engineer and producer Jim Stewart recorded and mixed the tunes in his recording studio at 78th Street Studios. The album features mostly Cleveland-based musicians, including Ariel Karas (Opus 216), Matthew DeRubertis (the Admirables, Seer Music) and Holbrook Riles III (Free Black!), among others.
