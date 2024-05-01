How to Get $25 Tickets to Cleveland's Biggest Summer Concerts

If you, like everyone else, has spent the last few years complaining that concert ticket prices have gone from simply outrageously expensive to out-of-this-world stupid, Live Nation's Concert Week
deals will be a balm to your soul.
The concert giant is offering $25 all-in tickets from May 8 to 14 to hundreds of shows this summer across the region — and across the country and world.
When selecting your show, pick “Concert Week Promotion” and then move along to checkout.
Local shows include but are certainly not limited to Janet Jackson, Bowling for Soup, Rob Zombie, Cage the Elephant, Train, Amos Lee and more. Find a full roster of Cleveland specials at Live Nation's Concert Week homepage.
Tickets are available starting Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
