How to Score $25 Tickets to Some of Cleveland's Hottest Concerts of 2023

$25 concert tickets? A deal too good to pass up
For just $25, you can get a ticket to some of this summer’s biggest concerts, including acts like Anita Baker, Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys, Duran Duran, the All American Rejects, LL Cool J, Santana, and more.
Live Nation announced the return of their “Concert Week” promotion, which offers fans discounted tickets to select shows at more than 140 concerts at arenas, amphitheaters, theaters, and clubs in Cleveland.
The limited-time ticket offer runs from May 10-16. Throughout the week, fans can browse participating events at livenation.com/concertweek
and click on the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.”
Ticket presales will be available for Verizon and Rakuten members starting on Tuesday, May 9. Hilton Honors loyalty members can also use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows.
The Concert Week “all-in” tickets include all fees in the $25 cost, though taxes will be added at checkout. The tickets are available while supplies last.
