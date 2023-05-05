The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

How to Score $25 Tickets to Some of Cleveland's Hottest Concerts of 2023

Live Nation's "Concert Week" promotion starts next week

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 8:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
$25 concert tickets? A deal too good to pass up - Scene archives
Scene archives
$25 concert tickets? A deal too good to pass up
For just $25, you can get a ticket to some of this summer’s biggest concerts, including acts like Anita Baker, Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys, Duran Duran, the All American Rejects, LL Cool J, Santana, and more.

Live Nation announced the return of their “Concert Week” promotion, which offers fans discounted tickets to select shows at more than 140 concerts at arenas, amphitheaters, theaters, and clubs in Cleveland.

The limited-time ticket offer runs from May 10-16. Throughout the week, fans can browse participating events at livenation.com/concertweek and click on the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion.”

Ticket presales will be available for Verizon and Rakuten members starting on Tuesday, May 9. Hilton Honors loyalty members can also use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows.

The Concert Week “all-in” tickets include all fees in the $25 cost, though taxes will be added at checkout. The tickets are available while supplies last.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through May 16

By Jeff Niesel

Lizzo brings her tour to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

And the 2023 Rock Hall Inductees Are...

By Vince Grzegorek

Rage Against the Machine performing in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jonas Brothers Announce Cleveland Date for New Tour

By Jenna Jones

They've come a long way from the Disney channel. From left to right: Nick Jonas (Priyanka Chopra's husband), Kevin Jonas (Danielle Jonas' husband), and Joe Jonas (Sophie Turner's husband).

Elevation Festivals Announces Lineups for Upcoming WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam

By Jeff Niesel

Bush.

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us