Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15

Courtesy of Avon Lake PTA Council
The local group Lake Effect will perform at an upcoming Battle of the Bands.
On Saturday, April 15, the Avon Lake PTA Council will host a special fundraising Battle of the Bands event. Local high school and junior high aged musicians interested in competing should apply
.
The inaugural event will take place at Avon Lake High School. While some bands (like the local group Lake Effect) have already been selected, the lineup that will feature 10 to 14 bands is not yet set. The deadline to register is March 16.
Bands will perform between 2 and 7 p.m. at the event, and all genres of music are welcomed. Each band will have approximately 15 to 20 minutes on stage and should perform 4 to 6 songs. Prizes for the top two bands will include cash and studio recording time at either Broadwaves Studio in Lorain or Spider Studios in Olmsted Falls. The bands will receive products from Guitar Center and Sweetwater Sound as well.
All proceeds benefit the Avon Lake PTA Council student scholarships and other programs. ALPTA Council is a nonprofit 501c3 and a portion of all donations are tax deductible.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter