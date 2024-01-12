Indie Rockers By Light We Loom Collaborate with Cleveland Public Theatre on New Single

The Cleveland band's single celebrates the 'bonds of family'

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 10:54 am

By Light We Loom.
Courtesy of By Light We Loom
By Light We Loom.
Cleveland Public Theater recently approached local indie rockers By Light We Loom about writing a song for their promotional and/or theatrical use. It was through that collaboration that the group wrote and recorded "Fire & Smoke," a folky pop tune that the band has just released as a single.

The song that puts Shanna Delaney’s supple vocals up front has received airplay on 91.3 FM the Summit and is now available on all popular streaming services.

The track tells the story of a small plane crash in the Amazon jungle in Colombia. The pilot was killed upon impact, but a mother and her children somehow survived. However, the mother was gravely injured and would eventually pass as she and her children were waiting for rescue. Just before she died, she sent the four children away, giving them final instructions on how to survive without her. Forty days after the crash, the children were rescued from the midst of the jungle in relatively good health. After the rescue, the Colombian President said the kids lived like "children of the jungle."

“When we heard this story, we were floored,” says the band in a press release. “How did they survive such an ordeal? What must that have been like to lose their mother and carry on, caring for one another? So, we wrote ‘Fire & Smoke’ from the perspective of the  'jungle children,’ highlighting the power of the human spirit, the unshakeable bonds of family and the sacrificial love of a mother.”

After a busy 2023 that included gigs at the Rock Hall and Cleveland Public Theater's Pandemonium, the band is currently focusing on writing and recording rather than playing live. But the group says you can expect to see the band live again in the spring and summer.

