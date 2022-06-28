Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

A new date has been scheduled for July

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 10:11 am

Jack Johnson - CHASTITY SALDANA
Chastity Saldana
Jack Johnson


Jack Johnson announced over the weekend that he has tested positive for Covid and shows on the books between June 24th and 28th have been rescheduled.

That includes tonight's stop at Blossom, which will now take place on July 14th instead. Tickets to the original show will be honored. Those who can't make the new date should contact Vivid seats for refunds, though judging from comments on Johnson's tweet announcing the news, results on that front have been a mixed bag.

Johnson's summer tour, which began on the 21st, was only a few days old before the performer tested positive.

"Thank you for understanding and please know we are incredibly disappointed not to be able to join you as originally planned, but we look forward to seeing you in July," Johnson's team said.

In the meantime, enjoy Scene's interview with Johnson previewing the Cuyahgoa Falls stop here.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Trending

In Advance of Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert, Shawn Mendes Says 'Wonder' Songs Were Written for Live Setting

By Jeff Niesel

Shawn Mendes.

Ukraine's DakhaBrakha To Perform on July 12 and 13 at Music Box Supper Club

By Jeff Niesel

DakhaBrakha.

Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra To Play Release Party at Bop Stop on July 7

By Jeff Niesel

Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra.

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Mentor Civic Amphitheater, Everclear's Art Alexakis Talks About the Band's Modest Beginnings

By Jeff Niesel

Everclear

Also in Music

Cleveland's Marcus Alan Ward To Play Release Party in July at Crobar

By Jeff Niesel

Marcus Alan Ward.

Cleveland's Chayla Hope Celebrates Pride Month With New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Chayla Hope.

Beachland To Host Rock-Themed Fashion Show on June 29

By Jeff Niesel

Local musician Miss Melvis.

Cleveland's TRUSS Releases New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Truss.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us