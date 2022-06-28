Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

Jack Johnson announced over the weekend that he has tested positive for Covid and shows on the books between June 24th and 28th have been rescheduled.
That includes tonight's stop at Blossom, which will now take place on July 14th instead. Tickets to the original show will be honored. Those who can't make the new date should contact Vivid seats for refunds, though judging from comments on Johnson's tweet announcing the news, results on that front have been a mixed bag.
Johnson's summer tour, which began on the 21st, was only a few days old before the performer tested positive.
Thank you to our promoter partners who were able to find dates to bring Jack and the band back quickly. Visit Jack’s website for rescheduled dates. pic.twitter.com/x6YSHrgbX2— Jack Johnson (@jackjohnson) June 24, 2022
"Thank you for understanding and please know we are incredibly disappointed not to be able to join you as originally planned, but we look forward to seeing you in July," Johnson's team said.
In the meantime, enjoy Scene's interview with Johnson previewing the Cuyahgoa Falls stop here.