Jackson Browne Coming to Akron Civic Theatre in June

Veteran musician will play songs from his entire career

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 4:19 pm

click to enlarge Jackson Browne. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Jackson Browne.
A Rock Hall Inductee, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has just announced the dates of a summer tour that'll find the veteran musician performing songs from the entirety of his career.

The tour brings Browne to Akron Civic Theatre on June 6.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Jackson Browne concert at the Akron Civic Theatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
