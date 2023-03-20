Jackson Browne Coming to Akron Civic Theatre in June

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Jackson Browne.
A Rock Hall Inductee, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has just announced the dates of a summer tour that'll find the veteran musician performing songs from the entirety of his career.
The tour brings Browne to Akron Civic Theatre on June 6.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Jackson Browne concert at the Akron Civic Theatre
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
