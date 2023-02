Jelly Roll's Backyard Baptism Tour Coming to Blossom in September

click to enlarge Ashley Osborn Jelly Roll.

Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, Jelly Roll, a former addict and drug dealer, released his latest chart-topping album,, in 2021.Now, in advance of a forthcoming new album, the singer/songwriter/rapper has just announced the dates of his Backroad Baptism tour. It lands at Blossom on Sept. 30. Struggle Jennings opens the show.Tickets to the Jelly Roll concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.