Jelly Roll's Backyard Baptism Tour Coming to Blossom in September

Tour comes in advance of a forthcoming new album

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge Jelly Roll. - Ashley Osborn
Ashley Osborn
Jelly Roll.
Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, Jelly Roll, a former addict and drug dealer, released his latest chart-topping album, Ballads of the Broken, in 2021.

Now, in advance of a forthcoming new album, the singer/songwriter/rapper has just announced the dates of his Backroad Baptism tour. It lands at Blossom on Sept. 30. Struggle Jennings opens the show.

Tickets to the Jelly Roll concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
