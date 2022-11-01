Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Bring Their Remain in Light Tour to Goodyear Theater in February 2023

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Jerry Harrison (left) and Adrian Belew.
An all-star band will back Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew as they celebrate Talking Heads' landmark 1980 album, Remain in Light
, with a 2023 tour that includes a Feb. 27 stop at Goodyear Theater.
Cool Cool Cool, a group that features former members of the jam band Turkuaz, will open.
Harrison and Belew and Co. will play Talking Heads classics like “Once In a Lifetime,” “Psycho Killer” and “Take Me To the River” as well as selections from Belew and Harrison's respective solo careers.
A ticket presale to the concert begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew concert at Goodyear Theater
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.