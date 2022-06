Jimmy Eat World To Perform at Rock Hall in September

click to enlarge Jimi Giannatti Jimmy Eat World.

Emo rockers Jimmy Eat World will kick off a fall tour with a performance on Sept. 8 at the Rock Hall. Following the Surviving the Truth tour that took place with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the Something Loud Tour will continue for three weeks after the kick-off show here in Cleveland.The band's commercial breakthrough came some 20 years ago with the release of several singles from thealbum with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In 2019, the band released its tenth album,An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Jimmy Eat World concert at the Rock Hall go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.