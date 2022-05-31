Jimmy Eat World To Perform at Rock Hall in September

Emo rockers Jimmy Eat World will kick off a fall tour with a performance on Sept. 8 at the Rock Hall. Following the Surviving the Truth tour that took place with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the Something Loud Tour will continue for three weeks after the kick-off show here in Cleveland.
The band's commercial breakthrough came some 20 years ago with the release of several singles from the Bleed American album with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In 2019, the band released its tenth album, Surviving.
