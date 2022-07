Joe Bonamassa Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023

click to enlarge Kit Wood Joe Bonamassa.

Blues singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa has just announced the dates of a tour for early 2023.A veteran musician, Bonamassa earned his third Grammy nomination with 2020’s, which he recorded at Abbey Road Studios. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a live performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he playedin its entirety to tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream. He recorded the full set for last year's live concert film and album,. The 2023 tour will support his latest studio effort,Bonamassa notably also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need.