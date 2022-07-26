Joe Bonamassa Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023

A veteran musician, Bonamassa earned his third Grammy nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, which he recorded at Abbey Road Studios. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a live performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream. He recorded the full set for last year's live concert film and album, Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From the Ryman. The 2023 tour will support his latest studio effort, Time Clocks.
Bonamassa notably also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]