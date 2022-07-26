Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Joe Bonamassa Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023

Tour supports the guitarist's latest studio album, 'Time Clocks'

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 8:46 am

click to enlarge Joe Bonamassa. - Kit Wood
Kit Wood
Joe Bonamassa.
Blues singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa has just announced the dates of a tour for early 2023. 

Joe Bonamassa will perform on Feb. 17 at Playhouse Square.

A veteran musician, Bonamassa earned his third Grammy nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, which he recorded at Abbey Road Studios. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a live performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream. He recorded the full set for last year's live concert film and album, Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From the Ryman. The 2023 tour will support his latest studio effort, Time Clocks.

Bonamassa notably also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need.

