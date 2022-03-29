Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Joe Satriani Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 12:16 pm

Joe Satriani.
Courtesy of Live Nation
Joe Satriani.
After being forced to postpone numerous tour dates over the last two years, guitar whiz Joe Satriani has announced the details of a new tour in support of his forthcoming album The Elephants of Mars. The tour launches in September, and it includes an Oct. 21 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

“We did everything,” Satriani says in a statement about the album. “We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

Satriani’s touring band features drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.

A presale for the show starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets for the Joe Satriani concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the local music scene for nearly 15 years now. On a weekly basis, he tries to interview at least one local band and review at least one local CD. And he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
