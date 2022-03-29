Joe Satriani Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

After being forced to postpone numerous tour dates over the last two years, guitar whiz Joe Satriani has announced the details of a new tour in support of his forthcoming album The Elephants of Mars. The tour launches in September, and it includes an Oct. 21 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
“We did everything,” Satriani says in a statement about the album. “We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”
Satriani’s touring band features drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.
