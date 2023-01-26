Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

John Mayer To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March

Singer-guitarist will perform a solo set on guitar and piano

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 8:50 am

click to enlarge John Mayer. - Frank W. Ockenfels
Frank W. Ockenfels
John Mayer.
Singer-guitarist John Mayer has just announced the dates of a solo acoustic tour for spring 2023.

"Twenty years in the making, this audacious trek features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar," reads a press release about the trek.

Mayer brings the tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 25.

A ticket presale begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to the John Mayer concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
