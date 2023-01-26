John Mayer To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March

click to enlarge
Frank W. Ockenfels
John Mayer.
Singer-guitarist John Mayer has just announced the dates of a solo acoustic tour for spring 2023.
"Twenty years in the making, this audacious trek features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar," reads a press release about the trek.
Mayer brings the tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 25.
A ticket presale begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to the John Mayer concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
