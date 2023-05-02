The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Jonas Brothers Announce Cleveland Date for New Tour

The ex-Disney Channel trio head to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
They've come a long way from the Disney channel. From left to right: Nick Jonas (Priyanka Chopra's husband), Kevin Jonas (Danielle Jonas' husband), and Joe Jonas (Sophie Turner's husband). - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
They've come a long way from the Disney channel. From left to right: Nick Jonas (Priyanka Chopra's husband), Kevin Jonas (Danielle Jonas' husband), and Joe Jonas (Sophie Turner's husband).
Grab your high heels and red dresses, the Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up to come to Cleveland.

The three brothers are embarking on “THE TOUR,” where they will perform “five albums every night,” a press release states. Joe, Nick, and Kevin will all be at the RoMoFiHo on Monday, Sept. 18. No opening act has been announced yet.

And if you and the Jonas Brothers go together better than the birds of a feather, there will be a range of VIP packages to purchase.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12. Ticketmaster is hosting a verified presale (godspeed to all the battle-hardened Swifties) on Tuesday, May 9. Fans will have to sign up online here. Citi and Verizon Up will also be hosting their own presales on Wednesday, May 10.

We’ll be practicing our best Nick Jonas impressions, screaming “Red dress!” at the top of our lungs in the meantime.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Aerosmith Rocking Into Cleveland One Final Time as Part of Farewell Tour

By Scene Staff

Aerosmith Rocking Into Cleveland One Final Time as Part of Farewell Tour

A Haiku Review of Fucked Up’s Beachland Ballroom Concert

By Eric Heisig

A Haiku Review of Fucked Up’s Beachland Ballroom Concert

The Wood Brothers Go Analog on Latest Album

By Jeff Niesel

The Wood Brothers.

Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us