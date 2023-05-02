Jonas Brothers Announce Cleveland Date for New Tour

Courtesy photo
They've come a long way from the Disney channel. From left to right: Nick Jonas (Priyanka Chopra's husband), Kevin Jonas (Danielle Jonas' husband), and Joe Jonas (Sophie Turner's husband).
Grab your high heels and red dresses, the Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up to come to Cleveland.
The three brothers are embarking on “THE TOUR,” where they will perform “five albums every night,” a press release states. Joe, Nick, and Kevin will all be at the RoMoFiHo on Monday, Sept. 18. No opening act has been announced yet.
And if you and the Jonas Brothers go together better than the birds of a feather, there will be a range of VIP packages to purchase.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12. Ticketmaster is hosting a verified presale (godspeed to all the battle-hardened Swifties) on Tuesday, May 9. Fans will have to sign up online here
. Citi
and Verizon Up
will also be hosting their own presales on Wednesday, May 10.
We’ll be practicing our best Nick Jonas impressions, screaming “Red dress!” at the top of our lungs in the meantime.
