Jonathan Richman to Perform at Heights Theater in October

Perhaps best known from his role as the troubadour in the quirky ‘90s comedy There’s Something About Mary, Jonathan Richman has a career that stretches back decades.
He famously led the proto-punk band the Modern Lovers in the 1970s. Since then, he’s embraced the singer-songwriter role and often plays live while accompanied only by drummer Tommy Larkins.
The Grog Shop has just announced that it has booked Richman and Larkins to perform on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Heights Theater, which is located in Cleveland Heights at 2781 Euclid Heights Blvd. , just two doors down from the Grog Shop.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]