Courtesy of the Agora Kelsea Ballerini.

Country singer, songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini just announced that she’ll launch the second leg of her Heartfirst tour in March. The tour supports her latest album,, and it includes a stop at the Agora on March 15.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and tickets for the Kelsea Ballerini concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.