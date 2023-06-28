Kid Cudi Announces Cancellation of This Year's Moon Man's Landing Festival

Kid Cudi yesterday announced that the second year of his Moon Man's Landing festival in Cleveland is off, citing general fan discontent with the indoor venue which was booked after problems getting approval from Cleveland to host it outdoors.
"Instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys weren't feeling it," he tweeted.
Originally set for the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the lineup was to include Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, $UICIDEBOY$, Coi Leray, BashfortheWorld, Siena Bella, Chelsea Pastel.
Cudi promised the event would return in 2024, even if it happens somewhere outside city limits, while Mayor Justin Bibb offered his help in navigating the city's permitting process, ostensibly in the hopes of keeping Moon Man's Landing in Cleveland proper.
Shoot me a DM or email at [email protected] and let us know how we can help. https://t.co/R8AGTAovYW— Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) June 28, 2023
