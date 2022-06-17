Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Kid Cudi-Curated Moon Man’s Landing Music Festival to Take Place in Cleveland in September

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for Kid Cudi's festival. - MOONMANSLANDING.COM
Moonmanslanding.com
Artwork for Kid Cudi's festival.
Earlier this month, rapper Kid Cudi returned with a new single entitled “Do What I Want.”

The tune arrived in advance of Cudi’s forthcoming eighth full-length, Entergalactic. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman — the two worked together on HBO’s How To Make It In America. Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

A Cleveland native, Cudi also just announced the details of his Moon Man’s Landing music festival that’s headed to the West Bank of the Flats on Saturday, Sept. 17. Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, 070 Shake, Dominic Fike and DJ E-V and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to perform.

“Every single person on the Moon Man’s Landing lineup I have so much love for,” says Cudi in a Tweet. “Bringin' all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me.”

A ticket presale to Moon Man's Landing begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

