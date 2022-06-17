Kid Cudi-Curated Moon Man’s Landing Music Festival to Take Place in Cleveland in September

Earlier this month, rapper Kid Cudi returned with a new single entitled “Do What I Want.”
The tune arrived in advance of Cudi’s forthcoming eighth full-length, Entergalactic. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman — the two worked together on HBO’s How To Make It In America. Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.
A Cleveland native, Cudi also just announced the details of his Moon Man’s Landing music festival that’s headed to the West Bank of the Flats on Saturday, Sept. 17. Playboi Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, 070 Shake, Dominic Fike and DJ E-V and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to perform.
“Every single person on the Moon Man’s Landing lineup I have so much love for,” says Cudi in a Tweet. “Bringin' all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me.”
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]