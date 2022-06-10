Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series Set To Return This Summer

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy of JWP Concerts
The Lake View Cemetery Concert Series returns this summer.
Lake View Cemetery has again partnered with locally based Jim Wadsworth Productions/JWP Concerts for a summer concert series that’ll take place on the Garfield Memorial lawn.
Three concerts are slated to take place, and the schedule includes the contemporary jazz band Forecast (June 26), the blues/swing group Blue Lunch (July 17) and the bluegrass/folk act Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band (Aug. 21). Guests can bring lawn chairs and a picnic.
Registration for the Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series
is encouraged.