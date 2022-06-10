Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series Set To Return This Summer

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 8:25 am

click to enlarge The Lake View Cemetery Concert Series returns this summer. - COURTESY OF JWP CONCERTS
Courtesy of JWP Concerts
The Lake View Cemetery Concert Series returns this summer.
Lake View Cemetery has again partnered with locally based Jim Wadsworth Productions/JWP Concerts for a summer concert series that’ll take place on the Garfield Memorial lawn.

Three concerts are slated to take place, and the schedule includes the contemporary jazz band Forecast (June 26), the blues/swing group Blue Lunch (July 17) and the bluegrass/folk act Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band (Aug. 21). Guests can bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

Registration for the Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series is encouraged. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

