Last Week in Cleveland Food News: New Mexican at Shaker Square, Clambakes and More

- Pulpo Beer Co. and the Kraken Room are done in Willoughby.
- Rising Star is moving to a new permanent home in Cleveland Heights and Abundance Culinary has plans for current space in the diner car on Lee.
- Why does Cleveland love clambakes? We delve in.
- And speaking of, here are 11 clambakes around town we love.
