Previous Lawn Pass ticketholders can purchase new passes beginning today

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 1:36 pm

click to enlarge Live Nation Offers Lawn Pass for 2023 Concerts at Blossom
Courtesy of Live Nation
Live Nation just announced the return of its popular Lawn Pass that gives fans guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long for $199 plus a fee.

“Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” says Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation’s Venue Nation, in a press release. “This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

The 2023 Lawn Pass for Blossom will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at lawnpass.livenation.com while supplies last.

Previous Lawn Pass holders will be able to purchase their pass in an exclusive presale that begins today. In addition, a Citi Lawn Pass presale begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

